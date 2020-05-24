India News | Prahlad Patel Junks Udit Raj'sm Claim on Artefacts Found in Ayodhya

Mathura, May 24 (PTI) Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Sunday rubbished former MP Udit Raj's claim that the ancient artefacts found during ground levelling at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya proved that it was a Buddhist pilgrimage site.

“An unnecessary controversy is being created,” said Union minister for Culture and Tourism, on being asked about the Congress leader Udit Raj's claim over the artefacts found during the land levelling at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya .

“The fact is that the remains of Ram temple found in Ayodhya are being properly examined by the Archaeological Survey of India,” he said.

“No scope is left for raising any doubt after the decision on the Ram temple by the apex court, which has also given due consideration to facts presented by the Archaeological Department,” added Patel.

A shivalinga, broken idols and other artefacts were unearthed recently during levelling of the site for a Ram temple, the trust charged with its construction had said early this week.

The levelling work using heavy earth moving machinery began on May 11, the Ram temple trust had said in a statement.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust reported that a five-foot shivalinga, seven black touchstone pillars, six red sandstone pillars, a “flower pinnacle” and four broken idols of gods and goddesses were found.

The trust had also posted pictures and videos of the artifacts it said were recovered during the levelling process.

Amid temple priests and other connected with various activities in the temple town facing financial crunch, the culture minister ruled out opening of temples in Mathura or elsewhere, saying the COVID-19 danger is not yet over and there is ample need to take precautions.

“Precaution is important as the danger is not yet over,” he said, adding “earning livelihood is neceassary but saving lives are more important than that”.

He said during lockdown, the state government and social organisations have come forward to help priests of temples and other people.

The minister, who also holds the charge of Tourism ministry said the sector, hit by coronavirus lockdown, would not only get financial assistance, but a comprehensive plan for its revival.

He asked officials of his department to prepare a plan for the promotion of tourism in the area.

