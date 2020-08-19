New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Wednesday.

Abhijit, who has been regularly updating people about his father's health, said that the former President was stable and his vital parameters also were under control.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Stable Now, Positive Signs of Improvement Noticed, Says Son Abhijit Mukherjee.

He also urged people to pray for the early recovery of his father.

"With All Your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !" Abhijit's tweet read.

Also Read | Realme C11 Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Offers.

Earlier yesterday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi, where the former President is admitted, had said that there was no change in his health and went on to add that his vital parameters were stable.

According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

The former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, had also tested positive for coronavirus during his visit to the hospital earlier and had then requested those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)