New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to President VV Giri on his birth anniversary on Monday.

"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Shri VV Giri, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

On the occasion, Odisha Chief Minister, in a tweet, said, "Remembering former President of India and Bharat Ratna #VVGiri on his birth anniversary. He was a dedicated freedom fighter, able statesman, a great parliamentarian and a staunch supporter of labour rights."

Varahagiri Venkata Giri served the nation as the fourth president from August 24, 1969, to August 24, 1974, and was the only President elected as an independent candidate in the country. (ANI)

