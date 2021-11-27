New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from November 28, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

He will attend the first convocation of University of Patanjali in Haridwar on Sunday, it said.

"In (on) the same evening, he will attend Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh," the statement said.

The president will also visit Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Haridwar before returning to Delhi on Monday, it said.

