New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on being elected as the 15th Vice President of India, expressing confidence that his decades of experience in public life will contribute to the nation's progress.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Congratulations to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India! Your decades of rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress. I extend my best wishes to you for a successful and impactful tenure."

National Democratic Alliance-backed CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan defeated the INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 98.20 per cent voter turnout was found in the Vice Presidential elections, wherein 767 MPs cast their vote out of 781.

NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

"NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan got 452 first preference votes. He has been elected as the Vice President of India... Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy secured 300 first preference votes," Rajya Sabha general secretary PC Mody said in his press conference.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting in the Vice Presidential elections. The list includes seven MPs from Biju Janata Dal, four from Bharath Rashtra Samithi, one MP from Shiromani Akali Dal and one independent MP.

The Vice President's seat was vacant since July 21, 2025, as Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position, citing health reasons.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra from July 31, 2024, before being announced as the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee.

He previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. (ANI)

