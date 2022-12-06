New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu asked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday to give attention to serious ailments like sickle cell anaemia, which particularly afflicts tribal communities, apart from its focus areas such as public health, malaria and TB.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, Murmu conveyed her views in an interaction with the foundation's co-chair and trustee Melinda Gates who called on her on Tuesday.

The president was happy to note the work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the past two decades, it said.

Speaking about India taking over the G-20 presidency, she said India's experience and best practices can be very useful lessons for other developing countries.

"In particular, India's rich and diverse tribal heritage can be showcased to the world - living in harmony with nature, traditional systems of medicine, and a genuine 'sustainability' approach are the hallmarks of this unique lifestyle," the statement said.

She said the government is making special efforts to ensure an inclusive approach so that the benefits reach the most vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of society.

The president expressed confidence that the foundation would also make efforts to reach those who are most in need – whether they are women and girls, tribal communities, or those residing in remote parts of the country.

Murmu also highlighted the role of women in the overall development of the country, and called on the foundation to continue its efforts towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

Lauding the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in public health, infectious disease control and malaria and TB prevention, the president "encouraged the foundation to also give attention to other serious ailments such as sickle cell anaemia, which particularly afflicts tribal communities," the statement said.

Murmu, who is the first president from the tribal community, urged the foundation to consider starting cooperative marketing initiatives for minor forest produce in tribal areas.

