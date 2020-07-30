Uttarkashi, July 30 (PTI) Teerth-purohits of Gangotri have withdrawn their decision against allowing pilgrims from outside Uttarakhand to visit the Himalayan temple after being warned of stern legal action by the Chardham Devasthanam Board.

The priests withdrew the decision after it was conveyed to them that the temple is managed by the Chardham Devasthanam Board and they cannot stop any pilgrim from visiting the temple in violation of its orders, said Tehsildar Pratap Singh Chauhan who was sent to Gangotri by the district magistrate to talk to the priests.

There is no bar on any pilgrim with proper documents visiting the temple, Chauhan said.

The Board had warned the priests of stern legal action on Wednesday for their decision terming it a “clear act of defiance”.

The Devasthanam Board manages the affairs of 51 Uttarakhand temples, including ‘chardham'.

The Devasthanam Board had opened the chardham yatra for pilgrims from outside the state on July 24 to give an impetus to the pilgrimage which has been hit badly by the pandemic.

However, the temple priests on Tuesday decided to close the yatra for pilgrims from outside Uttarakhand for the sake of public safety amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and informed the district administration about their decision through a letter.

