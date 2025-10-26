New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday criticised Congress leader Udit Raj for linking the eviction of his government bungalow to caste oppression.

She said overstaying in official accommodation should not be framed as a caste issue.

In a post on X, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Overstaying in a sarkari accommodation - for whatever urgent need, and also, moving the court to continue to stay on but when forced to vacate have made it about caste identity. Some lawyer activist will then blame it on 'Brahminical mindset.'"

"Come on please don't challenge people's intellect and reduce overstaying your welcome in an accommodation given to you as an officer to caste oppression," the post read.

A day earlier, Congress leader Udit Raj accused the Central government of harassment after officials from the Directorate of Estates moved to evict his residence at Pandara Park in New Delhi. Government sources, however, said the eviction was being carried out because the bungalow, occupied by Raj's wife, Seema Raj, was being held beyond the permitted period despite an eviction order.

The Congress leader said the house is in his wife's name and criticised the authorities for bypassing court procedures, calling the action an "atrocity" and questioning the treatment of common people, Dalits, and backward classes.

"This house is in my wife's name... This is Manohar Lal Khattar's ministry, and when I try to meet him, he does not even meet. This is the atrocity of the Modi government, that my things are being thrown away like this, and no one has been subjected to such atrocities in independent India. They do not even listen to the court... When we are being harassed, what must be happening to the common poor, Dalits, and backward people of the country? If the court says on October 28, then we will vacate the house," Raj told ANI.

Meanwhile, government sources told ANI that Seema Raj was occupying the government bungalow despite an eviction order.

Sources said that Seema Raj remained in unauthorised occupation of the government property for five months beyond the deadline, prompting legal action under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

The case was referred to the Litigation Section on June 12, 2025, after Seema failed to vacate by the stipulated date. The Estate Officer issued a show cause notice on June 16, to which she responded by appearing before the officer on June 23. Despite this, an eviction order was passed on August 5 and served to her on August 11, they said.

As a consequence of the unauthorised occupation, damage charges of approximately Rs 21.45 lakh have accrued against the retired official. Despite the eviction order being in effect for several months, Raj has yet to vacate the property, the government sources added. (ANI)

