Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given instructions to repair the roads damaged due to recent heavy rains as soon as possible, and to provide road facilities to the citizens across the state, according to an official press release from the state government.

Officials have been instructed to take special steps and an inspection has been ordered for the roads and bridges, with a report to be submitted.

The central and state governments have also ordered to inspect the roads of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the spot.

Under this, 1.35 km of the 135 km long highway from Sanchore in Rajasthan to Santalpur in Patan district on the Bharatmala Highway operated by NHAI was damaged, due to which today NHAI member Venkataraman conducted a site inspection of the highway road near the toll tax booth near Bakutra in Santalpur tehsil.

NHAI Delhi Member Venkataraman today inspected the Bharatmala Highway passing through Patan district on the spot along with District Collector Tushar Bhatt. He also inspected the toll tax booth near Bakutra in Santalpur tehsil and took samples, according to the statement.

"If any kind of damage or deficiency is found in the quality of the sample, action will be taken as per the rules," the NHAI member said.

He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the citizens and drivers and assured convenient transportation soon.

The NHAI member aid that on receiving information about potholes and road damage on the highway of Zone-4 on Bharatmala Project Sanchore to Santalpur road, a site inspection has been done.

"Notice has been given to the responsible contractor doing the road construction work. Road samples have been taken, after examining which, if any deficiency is found in its quality, then action will be taken as per rules," he said.

In the case of potholes on the road, he expressed regret to the drivers and citizens of Gujarat and assured convenient and comfortable transportation.

He further said that new machinery and manpower has been supplied for road construction work. If there is no rain, the road repair work will be completed soon.

Patan District Collector Tushar Kumar Bhatt said that the roads of National Highway Authority of India have been inspected in coordination with the Central and State Government.

The state government in their statement reaffirmed their commitment to restore road facility, and said that action has been taken against the contractor.

"Action has been taken against the contractor. He has assured to resolve the problem of roads. More people have been employed to complete the work. This problem will be solved soon," the press release stated.

Regional Officer of NHAI, Sunil Yadav, State Officer of Radhanpur, officials and employees of Road and Building Department, Patan (State) were also present during the Bharatmala inspection. (ANI)

