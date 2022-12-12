Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): India's progress will only be possible when women of the country progress, said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday as she resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra alongside her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The padayatra resumed from Bundi in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan.

Priyanka is participating in the rally along with her husband Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya and a host of other senior leaders after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly win recharged the party.

"The progress of the country is possible only with the progress of women.

Today's #BharatJodoYatra with the message and resolve of "women empowerment" tweeted Priyanka in Hindi.

The yatra has so far covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will later proceed to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

People were seen joining the march in large numbers holding banners and party flags. Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km journey. It will end in Kashmir next year.

Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday lashed out at the Centre saying that 42 per cent of youth in the country is unemployed.

"These unemployment figures clearly show the plight of the youth of India. 42 out of 100 youth are unemployed -- surpassing a 45-year record. Prime Minister, today the youth of the country have tears in their eyes and blisters on their feet, but they will not stop till they get their right to employment and integrate India," the Congress leader tweeted.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. (ANI)

