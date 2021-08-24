Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) A proposal to buy 1,443 new vehicles for police has been sent to the state government for approval, the Haryana Assembly was told on Monday.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said during the Question Hour that the Haryana Police Department has 5,095 vehicles available for performing duty.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Case Against Bangle Seller Under POCSO Act for Allegedly Touching 13-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately in Indore; 3 Held for Assaulting Him.

Of these, 2,666 are light category, 380 medium category, 210 heavy category vehicles and 1,839 two-wheelers, he said.

Apart from this, from the year 2019 to 2021, the state government has approved 32 new police stations and five police posts.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30 5G Smartphone Gets New 4GB+64GB Variant; To Go on Sale During Realme Fan Festival 2021.

He said vehicles for carrying out police works in these newly set-up police stations and police posts have been arranged from the already available vehicles with the Police Department.

The minister said the Police Department needs some more new vehicles for smooth functioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)