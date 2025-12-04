Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Two women have died in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district amid growing panic over a suspected toxic gas leak in the Kenduadih area, triggering protests and a significant administrative response.

The deaths of Priyanka Devi on Wednesday evening and Lalita Devi earlier today have deepened fear among residents. While Locals believe gas exposure caused the fatalities, officials maintain that the exact reason will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are released.

Tensions escalated on Thursday morning when villagers blocked the Dhanbad-Ranchi highway, setting tyres and demanding immediate relocation and action to identify and seal the gas source. The blockade continued for nearly four hours before being lifted following discussions between locals and the administration.

Local resident Pradeep Kumar Thakur said that the deceased woman's health suddenly deteriorated, and she began foaming at the mouth. Upon being taken to the hospital, doctors determined that the death was likely due to the gas exposure and suffocation. According to him, approximately 15-20 people are sick so far, and if the gas leak isn't stopped, the situation could worsen.

Shaikh Mohammad, meanwhile, accused the administration of failing to make concrete arrangements. He said that for years, only notices have been issued, with no alternative accommodation provided. The gas has spread throughout the area, and people are continuously falling ill. Former Mayor Chandrashekhar Agarwal also questioned the management.

He said that BCCL declared several areas unsafe but failed to provide suitable housing options. He demanded an immediate solution by convening a meeting of expert institutions like DGMS, CIMFR, and ISM. The panic is such that many families have left their homes and moved to safer places. BCCL teams are continuously appealing to people to relocate through microphones.

The effects of the gas are being felt in areas with a population of approximately ten thousand, including Rajput Basti, Masjid Mohalla, and Officer Colony.

BCCL PB Area GM G Saha stated that two tents have been set up to prevent people from being exposed to the gas. He stated that the area is fire-prone and has been declared unsafe for years, yet people have not moved.

He stated that a permanent solution to the problem is possible only if the entire area is evacuated. Putki CO Anand Kumar noted that the DGMS team has arrived at the scene, and efforts are underway to shut off the gas. He appealed to the public for cooperation so that relief could be provided quickly.

Regarding the cause of death, he stated that the situation will become clear only after the post-mortem report is received. The administration is taking note of all the people's demands, and a solution will be found in a meeting soon.

A team from the health department has also arrived at the scene and is engaged in assessing the health of the people and arranging for proper treatment. Meanwhile, Kenduadih police station in-charge Pramod Pandey said that till now 2 people have died due to gas, action is being taken to prevent further loss of life and property, and the road jam has been ended by calming the angry people. (ANI)

