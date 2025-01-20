Patna (Bihar) [India], January 20 (ANI): Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar on Monday underlined the importance of the parliamentary democracy and stressed that public representatives play a key role in its functioning.

At the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Narwekar told ANI, "Public representatives are crucial in the system of parliamentary democracy. They are the role model for the public. Their conduct makes the people believe in democracy. That's why their conduct must be right among the people and in the house..."

Replying to the disruptions during the proceedings in Parliament, he said, " It is very unfortunate and not a good condition for the parliamentary democracy."

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Patna by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Om Birla also delivered the inaugural address. On the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker released the 8th edition of "Practice and Procedure of Parliament" by MN Kaul and SL Shakdher - edited by Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the conference, Om Birla met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "I am overwhelmed by his warm hospitality," Birla posted on X. On reaching Bihar Vidhan Mandal Bhawan, Birla was also welcomed with the traditional Guard of Honour by the Women Battalion of Bihar Police.

Speaking about the conference, the Lok Sabha Speaker said on X, "I hope that this conference will prove extremely useful in making our legislative traditions more strong and rich."

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, Dy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Presiding Officers of Legislatures of States and Union Territories of India are part of the conference.

During the Conference, the Delegates deliberated on the "Adoption of modern technologies in our legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity". Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh inaugurated and address the Conference. (ANI)

