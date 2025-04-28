After an action-packed WWE Raw last week, coming right after WrestleMania 41, this week's RAW segment will be full of wild surprises and exciting matches will take place. The April 28 episode of Monday Night RAW will be live from Kansas City on Netflix. Raw GM Adam Pearce will not be there because of doctor's orders. So SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will run the show for one night. Raw GM has made many announcements for the programme. There will be a segment with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman. WWE posted a video where Raw GM Adam Pearce named this trio as “DatriFectaOfter.” Apart from this, Logan Paul will appear, and he could deliver a special message since beating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley will take on Roxanne Perez. With Backlash coming, fans wouldn't want to miss this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE RAW Free Live Streaming Online, April 28: Get Monday Night Raw Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST.

WWE Monday Night Raw April 28 Match Card

#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night live from Kansas City! PLUS: #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis will be filling in and calling the shots for one night only. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sjMhHUkihE — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2025

