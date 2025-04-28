Janelle Rohner Weight Loss Controversy: What Is GLP-1? Health and Wellness Influencer Sparks Backlash After Revealing She Used Ozempic for Body Transformation

Janelle Rohner is a health and wellness influencer with a substantial online following, particularly on TikTok, where she has amassed over 5 million followers. She is known for promoting fitness programs, macro tracking and healthy lifestyle choices. Recently, Janelle disclosed in a YouTube video that she had used GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic as part of her weight loss strategy. She explained that after trying various methods like keto diets, macro counting and regular exercise, she turned to GLP-1s to help shed the last 10 to 15 pounds and body transformation. Rohner emphasised that the medication was just one component of her overall approach, which still included healthy eating and physical activity.​ After disclosing about her usage of GLP-1 medicine for weight loss, Janelle met with heavy online trolling. New Instagram Funny Video Meme Template: Little ‘Stubborn’ Asian Girl vs Mom Reel Leaves Internet in Splits, Viral Video Sparks ‘Dheet Girl’ Memes and Jokes.

Why Is Janelle Rohner Under Controversy?

In her video, Janelle said, “Over the last year, I have decided to make some new choices in my health. I started working with a doctor and we decided to add a GLP-1 to my plan. GLP-1s are not magic. They don’t change your lifestyle overnight, it’s just a tool to help. I still had to show up: show up for my meals, track my macros, drink my water, go on walks, do my workouts — everything that I already teach and believe in. It just helped me regain a sense of control, and it’s something that I don’t want to be ashamed of,” she continued. “After a few months, I had lost the stubborn 10 to 15 pounds. I was happy,” Rohner then said. “I switched to microdosing for maintenance, and I would maybe do a microdose once a month.”

Janelle Rohner Faces Backlash

The controversy surrounding Janelle’s disclosure stems from her previous promotion and sale of a USD 200 weight loss course. Netizens argue that by not disclosing her use of GLP-1 medications, she may have misled her audience into believing that her weight loss was solely the result of the methods taught in her program. In response to the backlash, Rohner posted a TikTok video apologising for not being transparent earlier and offered refunds to anyone who purchased her course in the past 11 months. She clarified that she still believes in the principles of her program and used the medication for personal health reasons, not because her methods were ineffective.

Netizens Reactions To Janelle's Use Of GLP-1

Janelle Rohner Weight Loss Controversy

What Is GLP-1 Medication?

GLP-1 medications are a class of drugs that mimic the hormone GLP-1, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. These medications have been shown to aid in weight loss by reducing hunger and increasing feelings of fullness. However, they are typically prescribed for individuals with obesity or type 2 diabetes and are not intended for cosmetic weight loss. The use of GLP-1s for weight loss in individuals without these conditions has been debated among healthcare professionals. How to Lose Weight Easily at Home? These 5 Exercises Are Best to Cut Down Those Extra Kilos as You Embark on Fitness Journey.

Janelle Rohner Response To Backlash

After facing backlash for misleading people, Janelle posted a video saying, "The internet is such a scary place to be open and vulnerable. I still wholeheartedly believe in tracking macros and the workouts that I do and my classes. I did not take a GLP-1 because I don't believe in my classes and macros wasn't working. I did it for other personal and health reasons to use as a tool to hit my goals. And if people felt deceived by that, I really truly am sorry," she then said.

Janelle Rohner Weight Loss Transformation Posts

Janelle Rohner Face Weight Transformation

Janelle Rohner’s disclosure of using GLP-1 medication for weight reduction, without initially informing buyers of her weight loss course, led to widespread criticism. She has since taken steps to address the issue, offering refunds and clarifying her position, while the controversy underscores the need for honesty in influencer-driven health content.

