Janelle Rohner Weight Loss Controversy: What Is GLP-1? Health and Wellness Influencer Sparks Backlash After Revealing She Used Ozempic for Body Transformation

Janelle Rohner is a health and wellness influencer with a substantial online following, particularly on TikTok, where she has amassed over 5 million followers. She is known for promoting fitness programs, macro tracking and healthy lifestyle choices. Recently, Janelle disclosed in a YouTube video that she had used GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic as part of her weight loss strategy. She explained that after trying various methods like keto diets, macro counting and regular exercise, she turned to GLP-1s to help shed the last 10 to 15 pounds and body transformation. Rohner emphasised that the medication was just one component of her overall approach, which still included healthy eating and physical activity. After disclosing about her usage of GLP-1 medicine for weight loss, Janelle met with heavy online trolling. New Instagram Funny Video Meme Template: Little ‘Stubborn’ Asian Girl vs Mom Reel Leaves Internet in Splits, Viral Video Sparks ‘Dheet Girl’ Memes and Jokes.
Why Is Janelle Rohner Under Controversy?
In her video, Janelle said, “Over the last year, I have decided to make some new choices in my health. I started working with a doctor and we decided to add a GLP-1 to my plan. GLP-1s are not magic. They don’t change your lifestyle overnight, it’s just a tool to help. I still had to show up: show up for my meals, track my macros, drink my water, go on walks, do my workouts — everything that I already teach and believe in. It just helped me regain a sense of control, and it’s something that I don’t want to be ashamed of,” she continued. “After a few months, I had lost the stubborn 10 to 15 pounds. I was happy,” Rohner then said. “I switched to microdosing for maintenance, and I would maybe do a microdose once a month.”
Janelle Rohner Faces Backlash
View this post on Instagram
The controversy surrounding Janelle’s disclosure stems from her previous promotion and sale of a USD 200 weight loss course. Netizens argue that by not disclosing her use of GLP-1 medications, she may have misled her audience into believing that her weight loss was solely the result of the methods taught in her program. In response to the backlash, Rohner posted a TikTok video apologising for not being transparent earlier and offered refunds to anyone who purchased her course in the past 11 months. She clarified that she still believes in the principles of her program and used the medication for personal health reasons, not because her methods were ineffective.