Ranchi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police have sought the details of Pakistanis living in the state from the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO), DGP Anurag Gupta said on Monday.

He said the Inspector General of the Special Branch has been tasked with obtaining the details from the FRRO, which is based in Kolkata.

After the terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, the Centre revoked all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals with effect from April 27. The medical visas issued to Pakistanis will be valid till April 29.

