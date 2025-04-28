Desert Storm Shootout 2025: Boat Travelling 'As High as 200 Miles per Hour' Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Water During Boating Event at Lake Havasu in Arizona, Terrifying Video Surfaces

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 28, 2025 04:32 PM IST

A terrifying video going viral on social media shows a boat crash caught on camera in the United States. It is reported that the incident took place during the Desert Storm Shootout in the US State of Arizona. The viral clip shows the boat taking off into the air and crashing back into the water during the Desert Storm Shootout at Lake Havasu in Arizona. Notably, the Desert Storm Shootout is the largest performance boating event in the Western US. It is reported that the boat was travelling at a speed as high as high as 200 miles per hour. It is also learned that there were injuries or casualties. US: Arizona Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road; Police Looks for Suspect As Video Goes Viral.

Boat Crash Caught on Camera in the US

Just Watched One of the Gnarliest Crashes at Desert Storm in Lake Havasu

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

