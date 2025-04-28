Desert Storm Shootout 2025: Boat Travelling 'As High as 200 Miles per Hour' Goes Airborne and Crashes Into Water During Boating Event at Lake Havasu in Arizona, Terrifying Video Surfaces

A screengrab of the video shows the boat crashing into the water at Lake Havasu in Arizona. (Photo credits: X/@colinjordan)

A terrifying video going viral on social media shows a boat crash caught on camera in the United States. It is reported that the incident took place during the Desert Storm Shootout in the US State of Arizona. The viral clip shows the boat taking off into the air and crashing back into the water during the Desert Storm Shootout at Lake Havasu in Arizona. Notably, the Desert Storm Shootout is the largest performance boating event in the Western US. It is reported that the boat was travelling at a speed as high as high as 200 miles per hour. It is also learned that there were injuries or casualties. US: Arizona Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road; Police Looks for Suspect As Video Goes Viral.

Boat Crash Caught on Camera in the US

NEW: Boat goes airborne and crashes into the water at the Desert Storm Shootout at Lake Havasu in Arizona. The Desert Storm Shootout is the largest performance boating event in the Western US. The boat was traveling at speeds as high as 200 miles per hour, according to Havasu… pic.twitter.com/zQtT8hduHy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2025

Just Watched One of the Gnarliest Crashes at Desert Storm in Lake Havasu

Just watched one of the gnarliest crashes at Desert Storm in Lake Havasu, AZ 🤯 Thank god both of these guys are alive and got immediate medical attention 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HrFPACHCIk — Colin Jordan (@colinjordan) April 26, 2025

