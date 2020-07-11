Puducherry [India], July 11 (ANI): Suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was on Saturday disqualified from his membership of the assembly by the Speaker VP Sivakolundhu.

"The plea against suspended Congress MLA Dhanavelu was pending for some time. I sought a response from him for his anti-party activities but didn't get a proper one, so I had to disqualify him," the Puducherry Speaker said.

Bagur assembly constituency has been declared vacant.

Dhanavelu had levelled corruption charges against chief minister V Narayansamy, his son and health minister malladi Krishna Rao.

Dhanavelu was suspended from the primary membership of the Congress party on charges of attempting to topple the Congress government.

Now, the strength of the Congress in the Assembly has gone down to 14. However, there is no threat to the government as it is supported by the DMK which has three members and a lone independent member, taking its total strength to 18. The Opposition AINRC has seven, AIADMK has four and BJP has three nominated members. (ANI)

