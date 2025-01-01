Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): A large number of people on Wednesday gathered at Koregaon Bhima village in Maharashtra's Pune to mark the 207th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon Battle at the Vijay Stambha memorial erected in honour of the soldiers who fought in the battle.

Every year, Koregaon Bhima village becomes a significant pilgrimage site as thousands of visitors gather to commemorate the anniversary of the historic battle that occurred on January 1, 1818. This battle was a pivotal conflict between the British East India Company and the Peshwa faction of the Maratha Confederacy. The event marked a critical moment in Indian history, symbolising resistance against colonial rule.People from various backgrounds come to offer their tributes and honour the valour displayed by the soldiers who fought in this battle.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Begins New Year on Flat Trajectory.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal also visited the site to pay tribute on the occasion, saying that it was a significant day.

"This is a significant day. Babasaheb made a huge contribution to our country. Our country runs on his Constitution," she said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Slips Back to 'Poor' Levels, Cold Wave Persists (Watch Video).

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase provided details on the arrangements for the large number of visitors expected.

He stated that more than 8 to 10 lakh followers are expected to visit the memorial site and have arranged parking space for more than 40,000 vehicles.

"More than 8-10 lakh followers are expected to visit. We have identified more than 45 places and about 280 acres of parking space. Parking arrangements have been made for more than 40,000 vehicles. More than eleven hundred buses are operating on these marked roads. Over 8,000 police personnel have been deployed, along with 13,000 personnel from teams like NDRF and the fire brigade," Diwase said.

Notably, the 200th anniversary celebrations on January 1, 2018, were marred by violence, which resulted in one fatality and several injuries. In response, the police took proactive measures by filing 58 cases against 162 individuals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)