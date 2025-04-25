At least four Frontier Corps soldiers were killed and three others sustained injuries in a suspected IED blast in Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday afternoon, April 25. According to the reports, the explosion took place in Margret area of the city. Security forces have cordoned off the area while the injured are being shifted to the hospital. More details are awaited. IED Blast in Punjab: BSF Jawan Injured in IED Explosion Along Pakistan Border; Force Issues Alert.

