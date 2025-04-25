A recent video showing young girls walking the ramp in extremely high heels at a modelling workshop by DVMA (Dazzling Vogue Modeling Academy) has gone viral. In the video, young girls, some appearing to be as young as five or six, are seen confidently participating in a runway training session, wearing towering stilettos more commonly associated with adult fashion models. While the girls demonstrate remarkable balance and stage presence, the video has alarmed many viewers, raising concerns about childhood, body image and the influence of fashion culture on minors. While some see it as an empowering platform for young talent, others view it as a worrying sign of societal priorities. ‘Mere Chacha Aeroplane Laye Hain’ Original Video and Funny Memes: Desi School Kid’s Banter Inspires Trending Instagram Audio, Sparking Hilarious Meme Templates, Reels and Jokes.

Viral Video Of Young Girls At DVMA Walking In Towering Heels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by May Tripoli (@iamaevonmay__)

Netizens Reactions To The Viral Video

Girls At DVMA Workshop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)