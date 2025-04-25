The Supreme Court on Friday, April 25, stayed the Allahabad High Court’s decision, which had refused to quash the summons issued to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the VD Savarkar defamation case. The top court also warned Gandhi, urging him not to make any similar remarks in the future, as such statements could lead to serious legal consequences. The trial court had summoned Gandhi over remarks made during his 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he accused Savarkar of being a British collaborator. Gandhi, facing charges under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC, had previously approached the High Court after the trial court's summons. With the top court’s intervention, the case is now set for further hearings. Rahul Gandhi Opens Up About Deeper Motivations Behind His Political Path, Says Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Pursuit of Truth’ Inspires His Political Journey (Watch Video).

SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's Summons in VD Savarkar Defamation Case

