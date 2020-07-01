Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day rise of 1,251 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count of patients to 23,680, a health official said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of 25 more people, which took the death toll in the district to 788, he said.

Also Read | Unlock 2 | Night Curfew Timing in Delhi Changed, Restrictions From 10 pm to 5 am: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

"Of the 1,251 cases, 860 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of patients now mounted to 18,156. However, 589 patients were also discharged from the hospitals during the day," the official said.

With 282 cases reported in the industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there now stands at 3,582, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown in Navi Mumbai, Panvel: NMMC And PMC Announce Shutdown for 10 days from July 3.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, civil hospital and areas under the Pune Cantonment Board increased to 1,939, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)