Pune, Oct 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old software engineer was arrested on Friday for claiming that there was a bomb on a Pune-Ranchi flight after getting into a fight with airline officials here, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Becoming Bipolar Contest Between BJP and SP: ABP-CVoter Survey.

Though his claim turned out to be false, it sent the authorities into a tizzy and the flight was delayed for three hours.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Cab Driver Stabbed to Death for Refusing to Give Lift.

Rushikesh Sawant, the accused, was subsequently arrested, said senior inspector Bharat Jadhav of Vimantal police station.

Sawant escorted his wife to the Pune airport on Friday morning as she was to fly to Ranchi.

"She was supposed to return on October 16. As the airport operations here are going to remain closed from October 16 to 29 as the IAF will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, the accused wanted to reschedule her return journey on October 15," said inspector Jadhav.

"The airline authorities told him that her ticket has been rescheduled but the change of date will reflect three days prior to the return journey," the police officer said.

Not convinced, Sawant got into a heated exchange with airline staff and claimed that there was a bomb on a Ranchi-bound flight, the inspector said.

"He claimed to have had a dream last night about a bomb on the plane. The authorities took the plane off the tarmac and called us. We conducted a search thoroughly and found nothing, but the flight got delayed by three hours," inspector Jadhav said.

A case was registered against Sawant under IPC section 509 (insult to the modesty of any woman) as there were women among airline officials with whom he had the tiff, and section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)