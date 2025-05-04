Bathinda (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a case of suspected murder-suicide, a 20-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old girl in Punjab's Bathinda and before taking his own life, police said.

According to Bathinda Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh, the accused, identified as Hitesh, a resident of Ganganagar, first shot the girl on May 3 in the Parasram Nagar area. She was admitted to a hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

When police reached the spot, they found that Hitesh had died by suicide.

"Both Hitesh and the girl knew each other and studied in Ganganagar. The girl was a resident of Bathinda," Bathinda Superintendent of Police Narinder Singh told ANI.

An FIR for murder has been registered against Hitesh at the Canal Colony police station.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter as per the law," the SP said.

Police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

