Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): Amritsar Police has arrested two smugglers, who were also in "touch with smugglers from Pakistan," with 10kg of heroin, a senior officer said.

The smugglers were identified as Sukhdev Singh and Avtar Singh who were on bail while committing the crime. The police also said that the smugglers were also in touch with smugglers from Pakistan.

Also Read | Haryana: Reshuffle in State Police Department; Alok Mittal Posted As ADGP-ACB.

"We seized 10 kg heroin and arrested two notorious smugglers Sukhdev Singh and Avtar Singh. They were recently released on bail from Bathinda jail. They have previous charges against them of attempt to murder, murder and NDPS," Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar told ANI.

"They were also in touch with smugglers from Pakistan who had smuggled over 19 kg heroin and are currently in jail in India," he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Delhi After Concluding 2-Day Visit to Kuwait (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and two heroin consignments in separate incidents in the border areas of Ferozepur and Amritsar districts in Punjab.

According to a statement by the BSF, the intelligence wing conducted a search operation early in the morning in Ferozepur, which led to the recovery of approximately 545 grams of heroin.

In Amritsar, around 544 grams of heroin were intercepted in the afternoon from a farming village, the force added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)