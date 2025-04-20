During an April 14 rally in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred controversy by linking the misuse of Waqf properties to limited job opportunities for Muslim youth, suggesting they were forced into cycle puncture repair work. His remarks, made in defence of the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, sparked backlash across social media. Muslims responded with sharp satire, reclaiming the “puncture repair” phrase as a form of protest. A historian captioned a lecture photo with “nothing just repairing the punctures in Indian history,” while doctors, engineers, and artists joined the trend. The viral posts on X and Instagram turned Modi’s comment into a moment of collective resistance and identity assertion across India’s online Muslim community. ‘Policy of Appeasement’: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘If Congress Really Has Sympathy, It Should Appoint Muslim Party Chief; Give 50% Tickets to Them’.

Muslims Respond with Satire to PM’s ‘Puncture Repair’ Remark

Nothing, just repairing the punctures in Indian history. https://t.co/xabDTE3PVw pic.twitter.com/2w7Dw8rOOJ — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) April 17, 2025

Kuch Nahi bro bas Indian Ocean me Puncture banane gaya tha , sab waqf waloo ki galti hai#PunctureWala https://t.co/rFj2pvOO3p pic.twitter.com/LTGBevXDhL — Syed Abdul Rahim سید عبد الرحیم (@Shahid_SAR29) April 18, 2025

Kuch nahi bro bas puncture banane me PhD ki hai @iitbombay se. Prime Minister ne Best Thesis Award bhi de diya puncture banane me. Sab Waqf waalo ki galti hai. Sab Mulle kaate jayenge.... https://t.co/m7TEQFK5L5 pic.twitter.com/VzOMrAg6fn — Dr Antidote (@Dr__Antidote) April 17, 2025

Kuch nahi bro bas in my puncture repairing shop 🫶🏻 Sab waqf walon ki galti hai. A little late to the party. https://t.co/HL3xFFAVoI pic.twitter.com/Covy291M21 — Hanna (@Dr_hannanana) April 19, 2025

Social Media Unites in Humorous Rebuttal to PM Modi’s ‘Puncture Repair’ Comment

Nothing much Bas Rolls-Royce Jet engine ke puncture repair ki Design & Integration per Research & Development kar raha hu. 😂😂😂😂 Mechanical Design Engineer ❌️ Puncture repair mechanic ✅️ https://t.co/ZYgcH8jq7h pic.twitter.com/1wpULKrojv — HANNAN (@AHMChunewala) April 18, 2025

Kuch nahi bro bas puncture banane baitha hoon. Sab Waqf waalo ki galti hai. pic.twitter.com/KdDjmy3oEJ — Shukriya Karam Nawazish (@typicalnawazish) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)