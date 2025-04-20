During an April 14 rally in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred controversy by linking the misuse of Waqf properties to limited job opportunities for Muslim youth, suggesting they were forced into cycle puncture repair work. His remarks, made in defence of the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, sparked backlash across social media. Muslims responded with sharp satire, reclaiming the “puncture repair” phrase as a form of protest. A historian captioned a lecture photo with “nothing just repairing the punctures in Indian history,” while doctors, engineers, and artists joined the trend. The viral posts on X and Instagram turned Modi’s comment into a moment of collective resistance and identity assertion across India’s online Muslim community. ‘Policy of Appeasement’: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘If Congress Really Has Sympathy, It Should Appoint Muslim Party Chief; Give 50% Tickets to Them’.

