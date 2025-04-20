OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged that saying "please" and "thank you" to ChatGPT cost the company 'tens of millions of dollars' in computing power. According to a 2024 survey, 67% of users in the US spoke politely to the AI assistants, 55% did it, saying it was the right thing to do, and 12% admitted using these words to stay good in case there is an AI uprising. Sam Altman said that despite saying "please" and "thank you", the money was well spent. Being polite to ChatGPT and other AI assistants sets a tone, and they also reply with the same language, said experts. Neuralink To Help Blind People See Again, Elon Musk Responds to Post Highlighting Tesla FSD’s Benefits for Blind, Deaf and Disabled Users.

Sam Altman Said Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' Cost OpenAI Billions of Dollars

