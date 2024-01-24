Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday announced the decision to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral Elections on January 30 and also entrusted the responsibility for security to the Chandigarh Police.

According to Advocate General Punjab, Gurminder Singh, "The Punjab Haryana High Court made its decision regarding the Chandigarh mayoral elections public today. The Court has granted permission to hold the Chandigarh Mayoral polls on January 30 at 10:00 am. The Chandigarh Police has been entrusted with full responsibility for security."

"The Court has also said that all the counselors coming to vote will come without any security personnel or support. If needed, they will be assisted and provided security by the Chandigarh Police," said the Advocate.

The Mayoral Elections in Chandigarh were scheduled to be held on January 18 but due to the "ill health" of the designated presiding officer, the election was postponed to February 6, after which the matter reached the High Court.

Thereafter, the Punjab Haryana High Court, while hearing the matter on Wednesday, announced the decision to hold the elections on January 30.

"The Court allowed our second Writ petition and the order passed by prescribed authority Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh, saying that elections will be held on February 6 has been set aside. The direction has been that elections will be held on January 30 in the Municipal Cooperation Office. The presiding authority will be appointed fresh," he added.

Earlier, after the Chandigarh mayoral election was postponed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha accused the BJP of trying to postpone the election because it is scared of "INDIA's triumph".

Raghav Chadha, in a post on X, said that the 'BJP is gripped by 'democracy-phobia'--a fear of democracy and free and fair elections'.

He further alleged that this is a 'deliberate attempt to postpone elections'.

This came amid allegations by Congress and AAP leaders that the BJP was trying to halt the election to avoid defeat. AAP and Congress have joined ranks to take on BJP in the mayoral polls.

As part of the alliance, AAP will be contesting for the mayor's seat, while Congress candidates are in the contests for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts. (ANI)

