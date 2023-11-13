Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police apprehended two suspected smugglers and seized a packet of contraband suspected to be heroin weighing 540 grams in Punjab's Amritsar District on the intervening nights of October 12th and 13th, an official said on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the BSF Punjab Frontier, "On the intervening night of October 12th / 13th, BSF intercepted a suspected drone as well as heard some dropping sounds near Village U/Dhaliwal, District Amritsar. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Hits Out at Congress Over Corruption Says, 'Countdown Has Started for Exit of Bhupesh Baghel Government' (Watch Video).

Further search operations by BSF troops were carried - out in the depths. During the search, BSF troops recovered 1 packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (Gross wt - 540 gms), wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with a metallic ring attached and 1 packet wrapped with black adhesive tape with an LED attached to it, from the farming field, the release stated.

Further, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police Amritsar (R) was carried - out in the surrounding area. During the search, the party apprehended two suspected smugglers along with one motorcycle from a house of Village - Udhar Dhariwal, PS - Lopoke, District - Amritsar., as per the release.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: All 40 Trapped Workers Safe, Rescue Efforts Underway; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Site (Watch Video).

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics through drone was foiled by alert BSF and Punjab Police teams, the BSF said.

On Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a China-made quadcopter drone in the Bharopal village of Amritsar.

"During the search operation, conducted by Punjab Police and BSF at about 12:40 pm, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Village-Bharopal," an official statement issued by BSF read.

According to BSF, the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

"Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police," said BSF which is responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)