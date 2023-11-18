Ludhiana, November 18: A textile company businessman was allegedly abducted and shot at by unidentified individuals in Punjab's Ludhiana, the police said. The miscreants also snatched the businessman's car and demanded ransom from his family. Punjab: 2 Drones, One-kg Heroin Recovered from Villages Along India-Pak Border.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sumit Sood, "The incident took place late on Friday night. The businessman identified as Sambhav Jain was kidnapped from Laddu Colony under police station Basti Jodhewal area at around 8.15 pm". After abducting the victim, the miscreants demanded ransom from the victim's family. However, the victim's family involved the police in the incident.

Upon realizing that the police were following them, the accused shot the victim in the thigh, left him near Vishwakarma Chowk Road in the city, and fled away, said the official. After the police found the victim, he was admitted to a nearby hospital. The ACP further informed that a team of police is working on different theories that could be related to the case. Punjab: Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead in Amritsar, Police Suspects Personal Enmity (Watch Videos).

"We have registered a case against the unidentified individuals and have started a hunt for the absconding accused," said the ACP. "The accused will be arrested soon, we will take stringent action against them. We also visited the injured businessman in the hospital where he is currently being operated on," added the official. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

