Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa was on Friday questioned by police for over six hours in connection with an FIR registered against him over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" statement.

It was for the second time Bajwa appeared for questioning at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

Earlier, he was questioned on April 15.

After coming out of the police station in the evening, Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, refused to speak to the media.

He was booked on charges, including misleading information that endangers the country's sovereignty and unity after being quizzed over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bajwa had filed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on April 22 had extended the interim protection from arrest.

However, there was no stay on investigations in the case.

On the previous hearing on April 16, the high court had directed the Punjab government not to take coercive action against Bajwa till April 22 in connection with the FIR.

Bajwa had been asked by the court not to make any press statement regarding the case.

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off."

