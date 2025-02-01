Bathinda (Punjab) [India], Febuary 1 (ANI): A policeman has been arrested for allegedly supplying heroin in Bathinda jail, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh told ANI, "...15 grams of heroin was recovered from senior constable Tasbir Singh, who was in suspicious condition..."

SP Singh further said that a First Information Report has been registered under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested cop was posted in Bathinda jail on security duty. "During the investigation, it was found that he used to supply heroin to jail inmates," the officer added.

"We are investigating from where he used to get the heroin and to whom he used to supply it," SP Singh said.

He informed that they had received information from the Superintendent of Central Jail, Bathinda.

More details are awaited (ANI)

