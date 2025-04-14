Bitcoin price showed a significant rise yesterday as it touched the USD 86,000 mark. It came after a rise within 24 hours, where it climbed past USD 84,753.01. The upward trend gave an optimism and hinted at growing trend in the cryptocurrency space. However, the surge was short-lived. The Bitcoin Price today, April 14, 2025, has dropped again, and at around 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price stood at USD 84,786.46. US Tariff News Update: Smartphones, Computers and Semiconductors To Soon Face Separate Tariffs for Imports, Says Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 14, 2025

