Sas Nagar (Punjab) [India], April 8 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory near Gulabgarh Road in Dera Bassi on Monday.

A thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory.

Fire tenders arrived at the spot to control the raging fire. There is no report of any casualties yet.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

