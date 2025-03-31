Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 31 (ANI): Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday called for a united effort to eliminate drug abuse from the state, emphasizing the need to turn the fight against drugs into a mass movement.

Addressing the media at Punjab Raj Bhavan, he announced a six-day anti-drug padyatra from April 3 to April 8, covering Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, to raise awareness and mobilize public participation in the cause.

Also Read | Who Is Marine Le Pen? France's Far-Right Leader Convicted in Embezzlement Case, Banned From Running for Presidency.

"Many institutions were working separately against drug abuse and I thought of bringing them all together for a collective cause... I also decided to do a 'Paidal Yatra' with (Indian author and lawyer) Khushwant Singh... A lot of people in Punjab have been affected by drugs, especially youth... To address this, I will undertake a pad yatra against drugs from April 3 to April 8--spending two days in Gurdaspur and four days in Amritsar," said Governor Kataria.

According to the statement released by Raj Bhavan, the Governor divulged that the Padyatra would commence on April 3rd from Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur and culminate for the day at St. Francis Convent School, Dera Baba Nanak. On the 4th of April, the padyatra would start from Badesha Marriage Palace and conclude at SD College for Girls, Fatehgarh Churian.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

The Amritsar leg of the padayatra would start on April 5 from Guru Harkrishan Public School, village Nawan Pind, and make a halt for the day at Guru Ramdas College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Village Pandher. On April 6, the yatra would start at Oxford School in the village Majhupura and end at SBS Nursing & Medical Sciences Campus, village Chetanpura.

On April 7, Circuit House, Amritsar, would be the starting point, while the ending point would be the Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue at Rambagh Garden in Amritsar.

On the last day, April 8, the yatra would begin from Deen Dayal parking at Bhandari Bridge and end at Jallianwala Bagh.

On all days, the Yatra would commence at 7 am, according to the statement.

Calling the padayatra part of the efforts of the war on drugs being undertaken by the State Government, Governor Kataria elaborated that only when all sections of society--educationists, Religious Heads, Intellectuals, and the common public--make consistent collaborative efforts will this endeavour reap the fruits of success.

"On the way, interactions with the residents of the villages & towns would also be held so as to inspire them to join this movement," Raj Bhavan's statement said.

The Governor also solicited the active support of the media in this noble mission and expressed confidence that the fourth pillar of democracy would lend a huge helping hand to ensure that. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)