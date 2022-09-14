Kapurthala (Punjab), Sep 14 (PTI) Sleuths of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The vigilance bureau acted on a complaint filed a resident of Aman Nagar in Kapurthala and caught ASI Lakhwinder Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the complainant had approached the vigilance bureau and alleged that he had a minor dispute with his partner at a shop and the ASI concerned, posted at the City Police Station in Kapurthala, demanded money from him to help him in the matter.

"After verification of the facts in the complaint and the material evidence, a bureau team from Jalandhar Range laid a trap and the ASI was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

"A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police official at VB police station Jalandhar and further investigation is under progress," he said.

Separately, the spokesperson said, the bureau has registered a corruption case against ASI Som Nath posted at the City Police Station in Kharar, SAS Nagar, for allegedly demanding a bribe Rs 60,000.

The case was registered against Som Nath on the complaint of a Kharar resident.

The complainant filed a complaint on the anti-corruption helpline and informed that he had a minor altercation with this police official.

"Subsequently, he confiscated his motorcycle and demanded Rs 60,000 to release the vehicle. During his conversation with the police official the complainant recorded his call as evidence. During the enquiry, the facts in the complaint were found as true and the VB registered a bribery case against the accused ASI," the spokesperson said.

