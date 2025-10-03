Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police successfully apprehended two criminals and recovered two pistols along with magazines from the backyard of a house in Gendhu Kilcha village, Ferozepur district, on Thursday.

The raid was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs from the BSF's intelligence wing.

Also Read | West Bengal Road Accident: Speeding Car Kills 3, Injures 7 Others in Jalpaiguri.

The operation reflects the professional competence and unwavering commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in securing the nation's borders and combating terrorist activities.

The swift and coordinated action underscores their dedication to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej's Music Video 'Be the Change' Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Further investigations are underway to determine any additional connections to criminal or terrorist networks.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, troops of BSF foiled smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran and seized 3.165 kg of Ice drug during a search near Burj village, Amritsar.

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, "In a major blow to cross-border narco-terror, alert #BSF troops foiled smuggling bids in Amritsar & Tarn Taran."

"Acting on intelligence, BSF launched a search near Burj village, Amritsar & seized 3.165 kg of ICE drug. In Tarn Taran, based on BSF intelligence, the BSF troops with Punjab Police recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone carrying 580 gms of heroin from a field near Dal village," the BSF post added.

Earlier, the BS foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts and nabbed three smugglers, recovered heroin and a drone along the Punjab border, the BSF said.

The BSF had nabbed one suspected smuggler near Kalsian village, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin.

In September, Border Security Force and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, making a recovery of a huge heroin consignment along with the apprehension of four narco-smugglers, said the BSF. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)