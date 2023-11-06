India News | Punjab: Two Drug Smugglers Arrested After 40 Km Hot Chase; 2 Kg Heroin Recovered

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): Punjab Police has nabbed two drug smugglers after a hot chase of 40km on the Indo-Pak Border and recovered 2kg heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of village Nurpur in Ferozepur and Rajpreet Singh alias Raj of village Maloke in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering 2kg heroin, police have also recovered SUV Mahindra Scorpio car, in which they were travelling.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Online Betting App Owner Shubham Soni Claims He Was Advised by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel To Go to UAE (Watch Videos).

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that based on secret inputs about the smuggling of heroin, Tarn Taran Police started chasing the Scorpio vehicle from near Bhikhiwind and the entire district police immediately sprung into action and sealed off all the exit points of the district with special Nakabandi.

"The hot pursuit spanning 40km from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib, finally ended, when smugglers couldn't cross Naka laid by SHO Chohla Sahib and apprehended by the police teams after recovering 2kg heroin from their Scorpio car," he said, while adding that one of the accused persons got his ankle injured while attempting to jump out of a moving car to escape from Police.

Also Read | Mahadev Online Book App, 21 Other Betting Apps Banned by Government Amid ED's Money Laundering Probe.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Ashwani Kapur said that further investigations are on to find out more people involved in this module and more arrests are expected in coming days.

A FIR on November 4 has been registered under sections 21c and 29 of the NDPS act at Police Station Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)