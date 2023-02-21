Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly session will begin on March 3 and the budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be presented by the AAP government on March 10.

A decision in this regard was taken by the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

This time the budget session will be held in two phases - with the first half starting on March 3 and continuing till March 11. Thereafter, there will be a break because of two G20 meetings in Amritsar.

The second phase of the session will commence on March 22 and continue till March 24.

“Punjab's budget session will start from March 3 with the Governor's address,” said an official spokesperson.

On March 6, the motion of thanks and discussion on the governor's address will take place, said the spokesperson.

The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2021-22, presentation of supplementary grants for the year 2022-23 and appropriation bill on supplementary demands for grants for the year 2022-23 will be tabled on March 7.

There will be non-official business on March 9, said the spokesperson.

Mann said the budget will be presented on March 10.

“It will be the first full budget of the AAP government,” he told reporters.

After coming to power in March last year, the AAP government first passed a vote-on account on March 22 and then it presented its budget in June for the remaining part of the year.

Mann said there will be a break in the session after March 11 as there will be G20 meetings on March 15-17 and March 19-20 in Amritsar.

Non-official business will be conducted on March 22, followed by legislative business on March 24 after which the House will be adjourned sine-die, said the spokesperson.

