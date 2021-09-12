New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday attacked the government over the issue of employment, saying the difference between a week off and a working has ended under this dispensation as "there are no jobs".

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tagged a media report on US auto major Ford deciding to stop vehicle manufacturing in India which quoted an industry insider as saying that over 4,000 small firms could shut down.

"The 'development' under the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“When there are no jobs, how does it matter whether it is Sunday or Monday!" the former Congress chief said.

