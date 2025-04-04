New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for a national law which guarantees a significant share of the budget to schemes designed, targeted, and dedicated to meet the needs of Dalit and Adivasis.

He also accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of allocating only a miniscule share of the budget to these communities.

"I met a delegation of researchers, activists and social workers from Dalit and Adivasi communities who demanded a national law dedicating a share of the Union Budget to Dalits and Adivasis. Such a law is in place in Karnataka and Telangana and has led to significant benefits flowing to communities," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said that the UPA government had introduced the concept of "sub-plans" for Dalits and Adivasis.

"At a national level, the UPA government had also introduced the concept of 'Sub-Plans' for Dalits and Adivasis. However, the Modi government has weakened this provision and has been allocating only a miniscule share of the budget to these communities," he said.

"Dalits and Adivasis have long struggled for representation. Today, we must ask - what additional steps can be taken to ensure that Dalits and Adivasis have a meaningful share in power and a voice in governance? We need a national law which guarantees a significant share of the budget to schemes designed, targeted, and dedicated to meet the needs of Dalit and Adivasis," he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said that the United States' decision to impose reciprocal tariffs will "completely devastate our economy" with the auto industry, pharmaceuticals and agriculture among sectors expected to face the brunt.

He asked the government what it is doing about this tariff.

"Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy--our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all on the line," Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha

US President Donald Trump announced new import tariffs on Wednesday, outlining the rates to be imposed on countries around the world, with India facing a 26 percent tariff.

Rahul Gandhi contrasted the foreign policy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to that of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I am wondering, someone once asked Indira Gandhi ji in the matter of foreign policy whether she leans left or right. She replied that 'I am Indian and I stand straight'. The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes," he alleged. (ANI)

