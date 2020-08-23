New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that the issue of Rahul Gandhi to come back as party President should not be repeated in the public domain as he continues to be the leader.

"I do not think that we are getting weaker. It is Rahul Gandhi's decision to move away from the president's post. The leader is already there. I hope he comes back but I don't think this issue should be repeated in the public domain," Khurshid told ANI.

"We were then with the party, we are now with the party and we will be with the party. We have no leadership crisis. There is a game going on amongst people who want to create an issue out of the topic of our leadership. If you accept someone's leadership, you must also accept their lead," he added.

There has been a debate in the Congress on the issue of leadership with a section of the party pitching for return of Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the party's attack on the Narendra Modi government on a range of issues including border tensions with China.

Sonia Gandhi completed one year as the party's interim chief earlier this month. She took over the reins of the party for a second time after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief following Congress suffering its second successive defeat in Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Sections of the party feel that the uncertainty over the leadership issue should end soon as it will help the party take on the BJP-led government more forcefully. (ANI)

