New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): As the farmers' agitation intensified, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded revocation of the new farm laws passed by parliament.

Gandhi termed the newly passed farm laws as the "Adani-Ambani Farm Laws. He said he would not accept anything less than repealing the laws.

He said in a Tweet in Hindi: "The Adani-Ambani farm laws have to be revoked. Nothing less is acceptable."

Among the parties which extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh on December 8 by the farmers are the Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Shiv Sena and NCP.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26. (ANI)

