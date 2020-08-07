New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the plane mishap in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

The Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded while landing at the Karipur airport at around 7:45 pm, the Kondotty Police said.

"Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gandhi said.

Extending condolences to the families of the deceased, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "The unprecedented tragedy at Calicut has shocked our collective conscience. Pray to the almighty for the well being of passengers and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Urge Congress friends to extend all efforts in rescue efforts."

14 passengers died and 123 were injured, including 15 seriously, when a plane coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode, Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said on Friday.

Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)

