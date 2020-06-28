New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.

Gandhi took to Facebook and posted a picture of Rao captioning it, "My tribute to former Congress President and Prime Minister, P V Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary."

Also Read | Punjab: University Exams Postponed Till July 15, Final Decision Subject to Awaited UGC Guidelines.

PV Narasimha Rao (June 28, 1921 - December 23, 2004) was an Indian lawyer and politician who served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

Born in Telangana (then Nizam's Hyderabad state), Rao passed away in New Delhi. (ANI)

Also Read | 68 Inmates in Maharashtra's Akola Jail Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)