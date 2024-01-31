Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is likely to enter Odisha on February 6 through the Sundergarh district, state Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said on Wednesday.

The state Congress would accord a grand welcome to Gandhi in Biramitrapur at the Odisha-Jharkhand border on the night of February 6, he said.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Questioned by ED: 'If Jharkhand CM Goes to Jail, We Will Also Go With Him', Say JMM Supporters.

Besides Sundergarh, the Yatra would travel through Rourkela and Jharsuguda, before leaving the state for Chhattisgarh, he said.

"Gandhi will tentatively arrive at Biramitrapur on February 6 night. The next day he will hold a roadshow in Rourkela, Gadagaon and Uttara. He will have a night halt in Jharsuguda on February 7," Pattanayak said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped a Day Before Marriage in Rewa, Wedding Called Off.

"On February 8, he will lead the Yatra to Belpahar, Hrudaynagar and Kanaktara, before entering Chhattisgarh. All the programmes will be finalised very soon," he added.

On January 29, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mega rally in Bhubaneswar.

Pattnayak said more leaders of the party will visit Odisha in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections, which are held simultaneously in the state.

The Yatra, which began from Manipur on January 14, is at present in West Bengal. It will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 after crossing 15 states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)