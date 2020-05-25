India News | Railway Board Office to Remain Closed on May 26-27 for Sanitisation

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Railway Board has announced the closure of Rail Bhawan on May 26 and 27 to carry out intensive sanitisation after some officials of the organisation have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Some Officials of Railway Board have recently tested COVID-positive. Accordingly, it has been decided to close all Offices at Rail Bhawan on May 26 and 27 to carry out intensive sanitisation of rooms and common areas. Furthermore, offices on the fourth floor of Rail Bhawan will remain closed till May 29 for thorough disinfection," the Railway Board said in a release.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Hints at Paatal Lok Season 2, Says 'Let's Say It's Quite Possible'.

"During this period, all officers/staff would work from home and are to be available at all times on the phone and other electronic means of communication. In case of any requirement for urgent work at the office, specific directive would be given to the concerned officials for attending office," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)