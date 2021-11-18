Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Rainfall brought down night temperature about 10 degrees Celsius at various places in Rajasthan, the meteorological department said on Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded Wednesday night was 5.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, 6.8 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 7.6 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.9 degrees Celsius in Hanumangarh and 9.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, it said.

Also Read | Hyderpora Encounter: Omar Abdullah, People’s Conference Stage Sit-In, Demand Return of Bodies.

Light to moderate rain was recorded at some places, especially in the Udaipur division, in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 28 mm was recorded in Jhadol in Udaipur, the MeT office said.

According to the department, effect of a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is visible in the state due to active western disturbance.

Also Read | ‘Crypto King’ Makarand Pardeep Adivirkar’s Binance Account Frozen on Appeal by NCB Over His Alleged Involvement in A Drugs Case.

It has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places and lightning thunder in the districts of Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur on November 18-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)