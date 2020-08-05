Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) Rains continued in the south Bengal districts on Wednesday with a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure has become well marked over northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha and West Bengal coasts, triggering widespread rainfall over Gangetic Bengal, according to the weather office.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services on Harbour Line And Central Lines Suspended Due to Waterlogging.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in North and South 24 Parganas districts, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram and East Burdwan, a spokesperson of the Alipore weather office said.

Heavy rainfall was reported from a few isolated pockets in these districts in the past 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event Live News Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 & More; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The western districts of the state, including Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia, also received rains.

Due to the state-wide total lockdown, roads were deserted and markets closed.

Debagram in Nadia district recorded highest 9 cm rainfall, followed by Burdwan, Panagarh and Barrackpore - each recording 7 cm rainfall, the spokesperson said.

Kolkata recorded 26.8 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is very likely at most places in south Bengal over the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is likely at some places in East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum districts.

The intensity of the rainfall will start decreasing from August 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)